Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s traded shares stood at 1.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.83, to imply a decrease of -2.54% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The TBPH share’s 52-week high remains $22.74, putting it -157.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.10. The company has a valuation of $639.03M, with average of 1.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TBPH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.36.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) trade information

After registering a -2.54% downside in the last session, Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.44 this Thursday, 02/10/22, dropping -2.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.85%, and -20.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.09%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 11.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TBPH has been trading -58.55% off suggested target high and 20.72% from its likely low.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Theravance Biopharma Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) shares are -33.81% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 40.13% against 16.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.90% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -25.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $13.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.54 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $18.73 million and $14.26 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -26.50% before jumping 9.00% in the following quarter.

TBPH Dividends

Theravance Biopharma Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s Major holders

Theravance Biopharma Inc. insiders hold 17.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.60% of the shares at 102.97% float percentage. In total, 84.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.66 million shares (or 18.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $101.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 5.9 million shares, or about 8.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $43.62 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.63 million shares. This is just over 2.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.47 million, or 1.99% of the shares, all valued at about 10.86 million.