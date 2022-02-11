Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s traded shares stood at 1.93 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.46, to imply a decrease of -4.38% or -$1.03 in intraday trading. The FRSH share’s 52-week high remains $53.36, putting it -137.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.52. The company has a valuation of $5.39B, with an average of 1.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) trade information

After registering a -4.38% downside in the last session, Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.72 this Thursday, 02/10/22, dropping -4.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.15%, and -8.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.47%. Short interest in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) saw shorts transact 5.29 million shares and set a 3.61 days time to cover.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $100.04 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $106.24 million.

FRSH Dividends

Freshworks Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Freshworks Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.