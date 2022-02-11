New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Drops -23.81% YTD: What’s Next?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s traded shares stood at 3.92 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.59, to imply a decrease of -0.94% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The EDU share’s 52-week high remains $19.97, putting it -1155.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.22. The company has a valuation of $2.59B, with an average of 19.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 30.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

After registering a -0.94% downside in the latest session, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6800 this Thursday, 02/10/22, dropping -0.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.29%, and -15.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.81%. Short interest in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) saw shorts transact 126.26 million shares and set a 2.98 days time to cover.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) shares are -20.40% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -212.50% against 15.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4.65 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -21.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.81% annually.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 18 and April 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. insiders hold 1.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.02% of the shares at 63.23% float percentage. In total, 62.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 64.02 million shares (or 3.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $131.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 54.71 million shares, or about 3.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $112.17 million.

We also have Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Invesco Developing Markets Fund holds roughly 45.87 million shares. This is just over 2.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $94.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20.59 million, or 1.21% of the shares, all valued at about 42.21 million.