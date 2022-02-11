MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) Down -15.50% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)’s traded shares stood at 0.79 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.38, to imply an increase of 18.00% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The MOGU share’s 52-week high remains $3.50, putting it -821.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $32.22M, with average of 230.21K shares over the past 3 months.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) trade information

After registering a 18.00% upside in the latest session, MOGU Inc. (MOGU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3889 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 18.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.30%, and -11.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.50%.

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.90% compared to the previous financial year.

MOGU Dividends

MOGU Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MOGU Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)’s Major holders

MOGU Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.22% of the shares at 26.22% float percentage. In total, 26.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HHLR Advisors, LTD. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.45 million shares (or 11.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with 8.34 million shares, or about 9.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.17 million.

We also have DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-Emerging Markets Social Core Equity as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MOGU Inc. (MOGU) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio holds roughly 20692.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21312.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12729.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 13110.0.