Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) On Thursday – Up 27.91% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s traded shares stood at 4.95 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.98, to imply a decrease of -1.84% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The LAZR share’s 52-week high remains $40.15, putting it -151.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.52. The company has a valuation of $5.45B, with an average of 6.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LAZR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

After registering a -1.84% downside in the last session, Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.79 this Thursday, 02/10/22, dropping -1.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.47%, and 1.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.50%. Short interest in Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) saw shorts transact 18.96 million shares and set a 3.14 days time to cover.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 96.00% this quarter before falling -12.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 123.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $11.59 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.81 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.43 million and $4.83 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 376.60% before jumping 103.10% in the following quarter.

LAZR Dividends

Luminar Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Luminar Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

Luminar Technologies Inc. insiders hold 10.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.63% of the shares at 38.56% float percentage. In total, 34.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.05 million shares (or 6.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $281.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Canvas GP 1, LLC with 6.91 million shares, or about 2.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $234.85 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.91 million shares. This is just over 2.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $92.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.25 million, or 2.02% of the shares, all valued at about 81.87 million.