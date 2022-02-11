Is DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) Poised For Further Gains At A 17.34% Distance From The Low?

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s traded shares stood at 1.3 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.48, to imply an increase of 3.33% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The DATS share’s 52-week high remains $18.50, putting it -645.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.05. The company has a valuation of $46.35M, with an average of 1.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) trade information

After registering a 3.33% upside in the last session, DatChat Inc. (DATS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.59 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 3.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.98%, and -9.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.15%. Short interest in DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) saw shorts transact 0.78 million shares and set a 0.35 days time to cover.

DatChat Inc. (DATS) estimates and forecasts

DATS Dividends

DatChat Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DatChat Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s Major holders

DatChat Inc. insiders hold 25.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.80% of the shares at 6.45% float percentage. In total, 4.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 56258.0 shares (or 0.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Verition Fund Management, LLC with 32027.0 shares, or about 0.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.44 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-FOMO ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DatChat Inc. (DATS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 15813.0 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8272.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 0.11 million.