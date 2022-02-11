Is Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s traded shares stood at 5.31 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.79, to imply a decrease of -1.74% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The BBVA share’s 52-week high remains $7.26, putting it -6.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.98. The company has a valuation of $45.61B, with an average of 2.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give BBVA a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) trade information

After registering a -1.74% downside in the latest session, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.97 this Thursday, 02/10/22, dropping -1.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.80%, and 7.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.72%. Short interest in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw shorts transact 0.81 million shares and set a 0.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.42, implying an increase of 8.49% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $8.68 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBVA has been trading -27.84% off suggested target high and 11.63% from its likely low.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) shares are 0.14% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.14% against 6.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.20% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -29.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40.10% annually.

BBVA Dividends

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.09, with the share yield ticking at 1.30% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.93%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s Major holders

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.74% of the shares at 2.74% float percentage. In total, 2.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fisher Asset Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 46.36 million shares (or 0.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $272.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Harding Loevner LLC with 23.17 million shares, or about 0.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $152.71 million.

We also have iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds roughly 33.91 million shares. This is just over 0.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $179.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22.24 million, or 0.33% of the shares, all valued at about 117.86 million.