Is AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX: ACY) Expensive At $4.95? Check These Facts.

AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.95, to imply a decrease of -21.05% or -$1.32 in intraday trading. The ACY share’s 52-week high remains $13.21, putting it -166.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 89.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.54. The company has a valuation of $111.67M, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 756.73K shares over the past 3 months.

AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY) trade information

After registering a -21.05% downside in the last session, AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.52 this Thursday, 02/10/22, dropping -21.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.51%, and -48.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.54%. Short interest in AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY) saw shorts transact 0.51 million shares and set a 0.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.95, implying a decrease of -153.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.95 and $1.95 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACY has been trading 60.61% off suggested target high and 60.61% from its likely low.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) estimates and forecasts

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.49 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.4 million and $7.15 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

ACY Dividends

AeroCentury Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 18 and February 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AeroCentury Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY)’s Major holders

AeroCentury Corp. insiders hold 43.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.33% of the shares at 2.35% float percentage. In total, 1.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.59 million shares (or 13.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC with 0.33 million shares, or about 7.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.96 million.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 0.34 million shares. This is just over 7.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.11 million, or 2.43% of the shares, all valued at about 1.29 million.