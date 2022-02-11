Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s traded shares stood at 1.98 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.38, to imply an increase of 0.19% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The HYZN share’s 52-week high remains $16.60, putting it -208.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.86. The company has a valuation of $1.26B, with an average of 1.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

After registering a 0.19% upside in the last session, Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.73 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 0.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.91%, and -21.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.10%. Short interest in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) saw shorts transact 7.07 million shares and set a 2.4 days time to cover.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $29.56 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $34.28 million.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

Hyzon Motors Inc. insiders hold 63.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.61% of the shares at 37.58% float percentage. In total, 13.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Public Investment Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.03 million shares (or 3.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $55.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 2.68 million shares, or about 1.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $18.6 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.16 million shares. This is just over 0.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.62 million, or 0.25% of the shares, all valued at about 3.23 million.