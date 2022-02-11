How Much Is On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s traded shares stood at 2.05 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.37, to imply a decrease of -2.91% or -$0.88 in intraday trading. The ONON share’s 52-week high remains $55.87, putting it -90.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.82. The company has a valuation of $8.82B, with average of 2.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for On Holding AG (ONON), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ONON a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

After registering a -2.91% downside in the last session, On Holding AG (ONON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 31.29 this Thursday, 02/10/22, dropping -2.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.98%, and -8.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.32%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.81, implying an increase of 32.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35.28 and $51.14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ONON has been trading -74.12% off suggested target high and -20.12% from its likely low.

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG has its next earnings report out on November 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. On Holding AG has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

On Holding AG insiders hold 19.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.46% of the shares at 54.21% float percentage. In total, 43.46% institutions holds shares in the company.