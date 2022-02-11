HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) Is Up 11.83% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s traded shares stood at 9.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.69, to imply a decrease of -2.04% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The HEXO share’s 52-week high remains $11.04, putting it -1500.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.46. The company has a valuation of $293.35M, with an average of 10.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for HEXO Corp. (HEXO), translating to a mean rating of 3.30. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give HEXO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) trade information

After registering a -2.04% downside in the last session, HEXO Corp. (HEXO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7179 this Thursday, 02/10/22, dropping -2.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.83%, and 0.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.87%. Short interest in HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) saw shorts transact 37.46 million shares and set a 5.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.76, implying an increase of 9.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.53 and $1.03 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HEXO has been trading -49.28% off suggested target high and 23.19% from its likely low.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HEXO Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. HEXO Corp. (HEXO) shares are -81.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.33% against 11.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 98.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $49.33 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $51.11 million.

HEXO Dividends

HEXO Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HEXO Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s Major holders

HEXO Corp. insiders hold 3.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.83% of the shares at 16.41% float percentage. In total, 15.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.22 million shares (or 3.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 5.35 million shares, or about 1.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $9.85 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HEXO Corp. (HEXO) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 24.46 million shares. This is just over 6.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.75 million, or 1.03% of the shares, all valued at about 4.16 million.