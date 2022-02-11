Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Recovered 22.05% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -10.94% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s traded shares stood at 60.36 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.35, to imply an increase of 14.41% or $0.8 in intraday trading. The GRAB share’s 52-week high remains $17.15, putting it -170.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.95. The company has a valuation of $22.24B, with an average of 15.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GRAB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

After registering a 14.41% upside in the last session, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.61 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 14.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.51%, and -2.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.94%. Short interest in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) saw shorts transact 53.33 million shares and set a 3.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.53, implying an increase of 39.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.90 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRAB has been trading -104.72% off suggested target high and -24.41% from its likely low.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out on September 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grab Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Grab Holdings Limited insiders hold 28.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.29% of the shares at 32.67% float percentage. In total, 23.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Russell Investments Group, Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.14 million shares (or 0.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BESSEMER GROUP, INCORPORATED with 0.23 million shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.66 million.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, American Fds Developing World Growth & Income Fd holds roughly 2.6 million shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.06 million