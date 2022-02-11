GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Thursday – Up 23.47% From The Lows, What Happens Next

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $56.96, to imply a decrease of -1.44% or -$0.83 in intraday trading. The GFS share’s 52-week high remains $73.25, putting it -28.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $43.59. The company has a valuation of $29.12B, with average of 2.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GFS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) trade information

After registering a -1.44% downside in the latest session, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 60.99 this Thursday, 02/10/22, dropping -1.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.13%, and -7.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.05%.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $1.88 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.9 billion.

GFS Dividends

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)’s Major holders

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.62% of the shares at 93.62% float percentage. In total, 93.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio. As of Nov 29, 2021, the company held over 3.82 million shares (or 0.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $264.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund with 1.45 million shares, or about 0.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Nov 29, 2021, these shares were worth $100.28 million.