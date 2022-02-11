For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Is Worth A Shot

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s traded shares stood at 1.9 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.51, to imply an increase of 3.99% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The TUYA share’s 52-week high remains $27.65, putting it -324.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.49. The company has a valuation of $3.55B, with average of 2.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

After registering a 3.99% upside in the last session, Tuya Inc. (TUYA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.70 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 3.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.60%, and 10.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.16%.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $75.45 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $91.79 million.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tuya Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s Major holders

Tuya Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.95% of the shares at 11.95% float percentage. In total, 11.95% institutions holds shares in the company.