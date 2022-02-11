For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Is Worth A Shot

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s traded shares stood at 3.1 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.93, to imply an increase of 2.51% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The LU share’s 52-week high remains $17.99, putting it -203.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.19. The company has a valuation of $13.87B, with average of 8.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) trade information

After registering a 2.51% upside in the latest session, Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.12 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 2.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.20%, and 6.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.66%.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lufax Holding Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) shares are -27.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.63% against 2.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.30% this quarter before falling -3.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.38 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.73 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.04 billion and $2.23 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.90% before jumping 22.10% in the following quarter.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd has its next earnings report out between February 11 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lufax Holding Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

Lufax Holding Ltd insiders hold 0.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.21% of the shares at 11.27% float percentage. In total, 11.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 55.6 million shares (or 2.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $388.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 53.37 million shares, or about 2.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $372.49 million.

We also have Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Europacific Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Capital World Growth and Income Fund holds roughly 57.0 million shares. This is just over 2.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $363.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 32.4 million, or 1.32% of the shares, all valued at about 226.16 million.