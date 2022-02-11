Following A 17.02% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS)?

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s traded shares stood at 1.17 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.20, to imply an increase of 1.38% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The RAAS share’s 52-week high remains $46.98, putting it -2035.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.83. The company has a valuation of $346.83M, with average of 1.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RAAS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) trade information

After registering a 1.38% upside in the last session, Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.38 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 1.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.02%, and -14.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.14%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.53, implying an increase of 94.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31.84 and $60.46 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RAAS has been trading -2648.18% off suggested target high and -1347.27% from its likely low.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 37.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $42.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $43.38 million.

RAAS Dividends

Cloopen Group Holding Limited has its next earnings report out between March 24 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cloopen Group Holding Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s Major holders

Cloopen Group Holding Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.77% of the shares at 5.77% float percentage. In total, 5.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.54 million shares (or 3.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited with 1.22 million shares, or about 0.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $5.41 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Emerging Asia Pacific ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, ETF Managers Tr-Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF holds roughly 40430.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 39869.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 0.18 million.