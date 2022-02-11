Following A 12.35% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN)?

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s traded shares stood at 3.92 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.82, to imply a decrease of -0.62% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The MRSN share’s 52-week high remains $24.29, putting it -403.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.11. The company has a valuation of $348.25M, with an average of 2.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) trade information

After registering a -0.62% downside in the last session, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.14 this Thursday, 02/10/22, dropping -0.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.35%, and -25.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.51%. Short interest in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) saw shorts transact 4.27 million shares and set a 4.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.83, implying an increase of 77.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $28.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MRSN has been trading -480.91% off suggested target high and -128.22% from its likely low.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mersana Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) shares are -61.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -67.83% against 8.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -59.50% this quarter before falling -34.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -97.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $240k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10k and $11k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

MRSN Dividends

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s Major holders

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 1.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.49% of the shares at 101.93% float percentage. In total, 100.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.81 million shares (or 12.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $83.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with 6.8 million shares, or about 9.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $64.12 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 2.93 million shares. This is just over 4.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.07 million, or 2.88% of the shares, all valued at about 19.5 million.