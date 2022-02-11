Endeavour Silver Corp. At $3.91: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.91, to imply an increase of 4.73% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The EXK share’s 52-week high remains $7.76, putting it -98.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.35. The company has a valuation of $627.98M, with an average of 2.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

After registering a 4.73% upside in the latest session, Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.97 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 4.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.06%, and -12.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.61%. Short interest in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) saw shorts transact 4.98 million shares and set a 2.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.65, implying an increase of 30.8% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.13 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EXK has been trading -104.6% off suggested target high and -5.63% from its likely low.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Endeavour Silver Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) shares are -16.37% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1,000.00% against -16.60%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $66.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $47.16 million.

EXK Dividends

Endeavour Silver Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

Endeavour Silver Corp. insiders hold 0.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.50% of the shares at 30.70% float percentage. In total, 30.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 17.8 million shares (or 10.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $72.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 4.99 million shares, or about 2.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $20.42 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 8.66 million shares. This is just over 5.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.83 million, or 4.59% of the shares, all valued at about 32.01 million.