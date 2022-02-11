Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) Have Dipped -18.39% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)’s traded shares stood at 22.85 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.42, to imply an increase of 32.71% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The DRMA share’s 52-week high remains $6.95, putting it -389.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.94. The company has a valuation of $11.83M, with average of 240.41K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DRMA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.35.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) trade information

After registering a 32.71% upside in the last session, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2500 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 32.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -33.64%, and -12.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.39%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.50, implying an increase of 87.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DRMA has been trading -885.92% off suggested target high and -533.8% from its likely low.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) estimates and forecasts

DRMA Dividends

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dermata Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)’s Major holders

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 46.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.87% of the shares at 5.40% float percentage. In total, 2.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AIGH Capital Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 2.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Worth Venture Partners, LLC with 40075.0 shares, or about 0.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.18 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 15860.0 shares. This is just over 0.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $43139.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10806.0, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about 29392.0.