Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) Gain Of 8.96 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s traded shares stood at 0.92 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.65, to imply an increase of 13.01% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The DTSS share’s 52-week high remains $6.84, putting it -314.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.07. The company has a valuation of $33.70M, with an average of 47660.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 142.32K shares over the past 3 months.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) trade information

After registering a 13.01% upside in the latest session, Datasea Inc. (DTSS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8500 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 13.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.80%, and 8.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.41%. Short interest in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) saw shorts transact 0.12 million shares and set a 1.05 days time to cover.

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Datasea Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Datasea Inc. (DTSS) shares are -33.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.18% against 12.80%.

DTSS Dividends

Datasea Inc. has its next earnings report out on September 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Datasea Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s Major holders

Datasea Inc. insiders hold 62.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.22% of the shares at 0.60% float percentage. In total, 0.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 23008.0 shares (or 0.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $48546.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Securities, LLC with 15633.0 shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $32985.0.

Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 13579.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27701.0