Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s traded shares stood at 4.55 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $204.77, to imply a decrease of -4.54% or -$9.73 in intraday trading. The COIN share’s 52-week high remains $429.54, putting it -109.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $162.20. The company has a valuation of $41.09B, with an average of 4.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give COIN a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.72.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

After registering a -4.54% downside in the last session, Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 217.49 this Thursday, 02/10/22, dropping -4.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.94%, and -13.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.86%. Short interest in Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) saw shorts transact 3.63 million shares and set a 0.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $359.50, implying an increase of 43.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $220.00 and $600.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COIN has been trading -193.01% off suggested target high and -7.44% from its likely low.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $1.86 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.74 billion.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coinbase Global Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Coinbase Global Inc. insiders hold 1.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.33% of the shares at 35.98% float percentage. In total, 35.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.99 million shares (or 4.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.59 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.48 million shares, or about 3.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.25 billion.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 3.95 million shares. This is just over 2.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.26 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.63 million, or 2.34% of the shares, all valued at about 824.91 million.