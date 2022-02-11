Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK) Have Dipped -55.66% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)’s traded shares stood at 1.24 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.35, to imply an increase of 8.30% or $0.41 in intraday trading. The CDAK share’s 52-week high remains $27.09, putting it -406.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.80. The company has a valuation of $106.26M, with average of 101.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CDAK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.92.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) trade information

After registering a 8.30% upside in the latest session, Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.65 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 8.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.80%, and -50.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.66%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.67, implying an increase of 83.62% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $45.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CDAK has been trading -741.12% off suggested target high and -255.14% from its likely low.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Codiak BioSciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) shares are -76.02% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 78.86% against 8.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.30% this quarter before falling -72.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 500.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $780k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.64 million and $13.19 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 38.50% before dropping -94.10% in the following quarter.

CDAK Dividends

Codiak BioSciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Codiak BioSciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)’s Major holders

Codiak BioSciences Inc. insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.61% of the shares at 80.71% float percentage. In total, 80.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.35 million shares (or 14.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $54.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Flagship Pioneering Inc. with 2.61 million shares, or about 11.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $42.58 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 1.2 million shares. This is just over 5.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.4 million, or 1.80% of the shares, all valued at about 5.13 million.