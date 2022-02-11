CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) Have Declined -2.21% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s traded shares stood at 13.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.31, to imply an increase of 11.63% or $0.97 in intraday trading. The CLSK share’s 52-week high remains $40.50, putting it -335.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.47. The company has a valuation of $356.01M, with average of 1.97 million shares over the past 3 months.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

After registering a 11.63% upside in the last session, CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.63 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 11.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 47.78%, and 12.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.21%.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CleanSpark Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) shares are -35.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 441.46% against 11.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 196.90% this quarter before jumping 95.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 304.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $41.35 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $46.05 million.

CLSK Dividends

CleanSpark Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 10 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CleanSpark Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

CleanSpark Inc. insiders hold 8.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.15% of the shares at 30.63% float percentage. In total, 28.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.23 million shares (or 45.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.72 million shares, or about 35.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $19.9 million.

We also have Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds roughly 0.91 million shares. This is just over 18.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.91 million, or 18.68% of the shares, all valued at about 10.55 million.