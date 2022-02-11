China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) Is One Stock You Should Watch

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)’s traded shares stood at 3.27 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.29, to imply an increase of 24.04% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The COE share’s 52-week high remains $26.00, putting it -1915.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.76. The company has a valuation of $26.17M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 204.45K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for China Online Education Group (COE), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give COE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.64.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) trade information

After registering a 24.04% upside in the last session, China Online Education Group (COE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5093 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 24.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 54.82%, and 18.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.61%. Short interest in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) saw shorts transact 0.32 million shares and set a 1.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $58.16, implying an increase of 97.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $58.16 and $58.16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COE has been trading -4408.53% off suggested target high and -4408.53% from its likely low.

China Online Education Group (COE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 204.80% this quarter before jumping 660.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $86.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $59.24 million.

COE Dividends

China Online Education Group has its next earnings report out between March 03 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. China Online Education Group has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)’s Major holders

China Online Education Group insiders hold 2.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.33% of the shares at 83.10% float percentage. In total, 81.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SC China Holding Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.67 million shares (or 20.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.26 million shares, or about 2.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.67 million.

We also have iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the China Online Education Group (COE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF holds roughly 15665.0 shares. This is just over 0.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40885.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7500.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 19575.0.