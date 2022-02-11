ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s traded shares stood at 14.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.92, to imply an increase of 0.72% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The CHPT share’s 52-week high remains $41.99, putting it -201.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.21. The company has a valuation of $4.38B, with an average of 10.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

After registering a 0.72% upside in the last session, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.88 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 0.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.56%, and -14.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.93%. Short interest in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) saw shorts transact 25.46 million shares and set a 2.49 days time to cover.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 91.30% this quarter before jumping 22.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 62.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $75.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $81.99 million.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ChargePoint Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. insiders hold 2.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.71% of the shares at 69.26% float percentage. In total, 67.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.49 million shares (or 4.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $269.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SPT Invest Management Sarl with 12.39 million shares, or about 3.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $247.77 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.35 million shares. This is just over 1.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $87.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.82 million, or 1.15% of the shares, all valued at about 76.28 million.