Boom Or Bust: Where Is Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Stock Headed Next?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s traded shares stood at 39.35 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.71. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.11, to imply an increase of 8.72% or $0.41 in intraday trading. The ITUB share’s 52-week high remains $5.48, putting it -7.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.47. The company has a valuation of $43.83B, with average of 43.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

After registering a 8.72% upside in the latest session, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.11 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 8.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.84%, and 14.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.42%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) shares are 0.30% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.50% against 6.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $5.95 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.57 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.84 billion and $5.29 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -13.00% before jumping 5.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -4.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -30.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.50% annually.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.14, with the share yield ticking at 2.98% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.68% of the shares at 21.68% float percentage. In total, 21.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Harding Loevner LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 129.8 million shares (or 2.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $684.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Schroder Investment Management Group with 115.95 million shares, or about 2.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $611.07 million.

We also have Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Hartford/Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio holds roughly 53.42 million shares. This is just over 1.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $217.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23.77 million, or 0.49% of the shares, all valued at about 96.73 million.