Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Stock?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s traded shares stood at 3.5 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.22, to imply a decrease of -2.43% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The YMM share’s 52-week high remains $22.80, putting it -147.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.09. The company has a valuation of $9.71B, with an average of 2.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give YMM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

After registering a -2.43% downside in the last session, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.61 this Thursday, 02/10/22, dropping -2.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.39%, and 0.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.16%. Short interest in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) saw shorts transact 25.82 million shares and set a 6.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $121.24, implying an increase of 92.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $104.60 and $150.42 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YMM has been trading -1531.45% off suggested target high and -1034.49% from its likely low.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $198.51 million.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.99% of the shares at 23.99% float percentage. In total, 23.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Krane Funds Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 22.18 million shares (or 2.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $340.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 16.08 million shares, or about 1.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $246.44 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 22.18 million shares. This is just over 2.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $340.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.23 million, or 1.31% of the shares, all valued at about 196.62 million.