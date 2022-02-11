Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) Stock?

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)’s traded shares stood at 2.43 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $56.05, to imply a decrease of -4.42% or -$2.59 in intraday trading. The BROS share’s 52-week high remains $81.40, putting it -45.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.42. The company has a valuation of $8.69B, with average of 2.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BROS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) trade information

After registering a -4.42% downside in the last session, Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 63.20 this Thursday, 02/10/22, dropping -4.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.37%, and 11.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.10%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $68.50, implying an increase of 18.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $53.00 and $85.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BROS has been trading -51.65% off suggested target high and 5.44% from its likely low.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $125.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $140.54 million.

BROS Dividends

Dutch Bros Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dutch Bros Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)’s Major holders

Dutch Bros Inc. insiders hold 19.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.24% of the shares at 63.67% float percentage. In total, 51.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.6 million shares (or 7.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $112.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.52 million shares, or about 4.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $65.91 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF and Janus Henderson Venture Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF holds roughly 0.72 million shares. This is just over 2.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.63 million, or 1.84% of the shares, all valued at about 27.46 million.