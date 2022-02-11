Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Stock?

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s traded shares stood at 6.54 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.90, to imply an increase of 3.20% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The ABEV share’s 52-week high remains $3.83, putting it -32.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.31. The company has a valuation of $44.23B, with average of 21.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

After registering a 3.20% upside in the latest session, Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.92 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 3.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.69%, and 6.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.36%.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ambev S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ambev S.A. (ABEV) shares are -7.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 21.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $3.78 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.11 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.44 billion and $3.04 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.90% before jumping 2.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 39.83% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 7.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.90% annually.

ABEV Dividends

Ambev S.A. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ambev S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.11, with the share yield ticking at 3.91% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

Ambev S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.95% of the shares at 8.95% float percentage. In total, 8.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by First Eagle Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 231.44 million shares (or 1.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $638.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Harding Loevner LLC with 182.3 million shares, or about 1.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $503.16 million.

We also have First Eagle Global Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ambev S.A. (ABEV) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, First Eagle Global Fund holds roughly 103.31 million shares. This is just over 0.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $305.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 77.02 million, or 0.49% of the shares, all valued at about 227.98 million.