Boom Or Bust: What Are Vertex Energy Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VTNR) Future Prospects?

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s traded shares stood at 3.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.90, to imply a decrease of -9.09% or -$0.49 in intraday trading. The VTNR share’s 52-week high remains $14.32, putting it -192.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.14. The company has a valuation of $280.87M, with an average of 2.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) trade information

After registering a -9.09% downside in the last session, Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.54 this Thursday, 02/10/22, dropping -9.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.86%, and -3.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.17%. Short interest in Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) saw shorts transact 11.21 million shares and set a 4.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.00, implying an increase of 71.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VTNR has been trading -410.2% off suggested target high and -165.31% from its likely low.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vertex Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) shares are -42.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 75.00% against -10.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 107.70% this quarter before falling -1,600.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $29.37 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $490.34 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -142.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

VTNR Dividends

Vertex Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vertex Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s Major holders

Vertex Energy Inc. insiders hold 26.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.27% of the shares at 35.95% float percentage. In total, 26.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Trellus Management Company, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.23 million shares (or 3.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 2.2 million shares, or about 3.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $11.51 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.07 million shares. This is just over 1.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.58 million, or 0.92% of the shares, all valued at about 3.04 million.