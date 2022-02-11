Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) Fell -377.1% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX)’s traded shares stood at 1.46 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.31, to imply an increase of 7.38% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The BJDX share’s 52-week high remains $6.25, putting it -377.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.13. The company has a valuation of $26.84M, with an average of 0.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) trade information

After registering a 7.38% upside in the last session, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4000 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 7.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.55%, and -52.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.83%. Short interest in Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) saw shorts transact 0.9 million shares and set a 0.46 days time to cover.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) estimates and forecasts

BJDX Dividends

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX)’s Major holders

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. insiders hold 50.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.21% of the shares at 10.55% float percentage. In total, 5.21% institutions holds shares in the company.