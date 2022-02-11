BARK Inc. (NYSE: BARK): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

BARK Inc. (NYSE:BARK)’s traded shares stood at 3.04 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.06, to imply a decrease of -5.58% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The BARK share’s 52-week high remains $17.25, putting it -324.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.03. The company has a valuation of $712.00M, with average of 3.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for BARK Inc. (BARK), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BARK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

BARK Inc. (NYSE:BARK) trade information

After registering a -5.58% downside in the last session, BARK Inc. (BARK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.37 this Thursday, 02/10/22, dropping -5.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.37%, and -11.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.79%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.00, implying an increase of 72.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BARK has been trading -294.09% off suggested target high and -244.83% from its likely low.

BARK Inc. (BARK) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $137.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $138.85 million.

BARK Dividends

BARK Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BARK Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BARK Inc. (NYSE:BARK)’s Major holders

BARK Inc. insiders hold 30.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.24% of the shares at 69.02% float percentage. In total, 48.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.05 million shares (or 7.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $82.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Founders Circle Capital Llc with 7.94 million shares, or about 4.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $54.49 million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BARK Inc. (BARK) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 3.0 million shares. This is just over 1.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.73 million, or 1.59% of the shares, all valued at about 14.63 million.