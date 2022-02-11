Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s traded shares stood at 5.82 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.64, to imply an increase of 1.09% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The ACB share’s 52-week high remains $18.93, putting it -307.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.71. The company has a valuation of $1.08B, with an average of 5.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), translating to a mean rating of 3.50. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give ACB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

After registering a 1.09% upside in the latest session, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.82 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 1.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.91%, and -22.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.16%. Short interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) saw shorts transact 30.31 million shares and set a 5.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.07, implying an increase of 8.48% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.77 and $8.48 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACB has been trading -82.76% off suggested target high and 40.3% from its likely low.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aurora Cannabis Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) shares are -34.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 71.35% against 10.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $46.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $48.45 million.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Aurora Cannabis Inc. insiders hold 0.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.76% of the shares at 19.76% float percentage. In total, 19.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.27 million shares (or 5.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $77.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.03 million shares, or about 3.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $41.76 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 11.27 million shares. This is just over 5.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $77.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.44 million, or 1.23% of the shares, all valued at about 17.16 million.