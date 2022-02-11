AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) Shares Fall By -1.26 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)’s traded shares stood at 11.1 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.40, to imply an increase of 0.60% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The T share’s 52-week high remains $33.88, putting it -38.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.02. The company has a valuation of $176.62B, with an average of 64.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 61.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) trade information

After registering a 0.60% upside in the latest session, AT&T Inc. (T) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.65 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 0.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.26%, and -7.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.42%. Short interest in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) saw shorts transact 97.68 million shares and set a 1.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.06, implying an increase of 16.04% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $37.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, T has been trading -51.64% off suggested target high and 22.13% from its likely low.

AT&T Inc. (T) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AT&T Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AT&T Inc. (T) shares are -13.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.65% against 12.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1.30% this quarter before falling -7.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $40.68 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $39.03 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $45.69 billion and $42.69 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -11.00% before dropping -8.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -18.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -139.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.66% annually.

T Dividends

AT&T Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AT&T Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.08, with the share yield ticking at 8.58% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 6.30%.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)’s Major holders

AT&T Inc. insiders hold 0.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.03% of the shares at 54.08% float percentage. In total, 54.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 571.6 million shares (or 8.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.44 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 520.77 million shares, or about 7.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $14.07 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AT&T Inc. (T) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 201.78 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.45 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 149.94 million, or 2.10% of the shares, all valued at about 4.05 billion.