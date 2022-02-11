At $82.14 The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) Is Worth A Gamble

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s traded shares stood at 8.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $82.14, to imply an increase of 2.75% or $2.2 in intraday trading. The TTD share’s 52-week high remains $114.09, putting it -38.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $46.71. The company has a valuation of $35.59B, with average of 5.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TTD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.27.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) trade information

After registering a 2.75% upside in the last session, The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 85.08 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 2.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.76%, and -3.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.37%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $96.82, implying an increase of 15.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $29.00 and $120.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TTD has been trading -46.09% off suggested target high and 64.69% from its likely low.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Trade Desk Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) shares are -4.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.94% against 4.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -27.00% this quarter before falling -14.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 42.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $389.19 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $287.78 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $319.9 million and $219.81 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21.70% before jumping 30.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 78.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 118.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 28.00% annually.

TTD Dividends

The Trade Desk Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Trade Desk Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s Major holders

The Trade Desk Inc. insiders hold 0.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.08% of the shares at 68.52% float percentage. In total, 68.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 53.35 million shares (or 12.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.89 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 39.51 million shares, or about 9.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.78 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 12.28 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $863.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.49 million, or 2.64% of the shares, all valued at about 1.19 billion.