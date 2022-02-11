At $4.62 NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) Is Worth A Gamble

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s traded shares stood at 1.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.62, to imply an increase of 1.99% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The NURO share’s 52-week high remains $38.75, putting it -738.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.58. The company has a valuation of $31.46M, with average of 1.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NURO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) trade information

After registering a 1.99% upside in the last session, NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.10 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 1.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.24%, and -9.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.97%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50.00, implying an increase of 90.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NURO has been trading -982.25% off suggested target high and -982.25% from its likely low.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 76.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 35.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

NURO Dividends

NeuroMetrix Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 26 and January 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NeuroMetrix Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s Major holders

NeuroMetrix Inc. insiders hold 0.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.17% of the shares at 19.26% float percentage. In total, 19.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.38 million shares (or 5.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 69406.0 shares, or about 1.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.7 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.31 million shares. This is just over 4.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 66111.0, or 0.99% of the shares, all valued at about 0.67 million.