At $14.32 Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Is Worth A Gamble

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.32, to imply an increase of 1.70% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The ULCC share’s 52-week high remains $22.70, putting it -58.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.73. The company has a valuation of $3.09B, with average of 973.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ULCC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

After registering a 1.70% upside in the latest session, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.74 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 1.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.01%, and -1.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.76%.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Frontier Group Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) shares are -9.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 136.62% against 28.70%.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $623.74 million.

ULCC Dividends

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s Major holders

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. insiders hold 86.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.83% of the shares at 124.90% float percentage. In total, 16.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.06 million shares (or 3.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $111.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc with 4.17 million shares, or about 1.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $65.87 million.

We also have JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 2.18 million shares. This is just over 1.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.06 million, or 0.95% of the shares, all valued at about 32.47 million.