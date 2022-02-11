American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) Gain Of 6.25% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -10.40% – What Should You Do Now?

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s traded shares stood at 0.82 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.00, to imply a decrease of -4.31% or -$0.36 in intraday trading. The AXL share’s 52-week high remains $13.06, putting it -63.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.50. The company has a valuation of $979.37M, with average of 1.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) trade information

After registering a -4.31% downside in the latest session, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.67 this Thursday, 02/10/22, dropping -4.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.36%, and -13.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.40%.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) shares are -10.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 650.00% against 11.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -96.10% this quarter before falling -71.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $1.28 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.37 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.44 billion and $1.43 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -11.20% before dropping -3.70% in the following quarter.

AXL Dividends

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 10 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s Major holders

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. insiders hold 1.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.04% of the shares at 92.83% float percentage. In total, 91.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 17.42 million shares (or 15.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $153.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.18 million shares, or about 11.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $116.12 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 7.69 million shares. This is just over 6.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $69.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.09 million, or 2.71% of the shares, all valued at about 27.23 million.