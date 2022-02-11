Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) Dropped -2.07 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s traded shares stood at 1.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.42, to imply an increase of 2.16% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The ALZN share’s 52-week high remains $33.55, putting it -2262.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $134.49M, with an average of 0.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.82 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ALZN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) trade information

After registering a 2.16% upside in the last session, Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5300 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 2.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.07%, and -25.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.26%. Short interest in Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) saw shorts transact 2.37 million shares and set a 0.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.63, implying an increase of 87.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.25 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALZN has been trading -956.34% off suggested target high and -480.99% from its likely low.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) estimates and forecasts

ALZN Dividends

Alzamend Neuro Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alzamend Neuro Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s Major holders

Alzamend Neuro Inc. insiders hold 45.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.84% of the shares at 1.54% float percentage. In total, 0.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Two Sigma Investments, LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 0.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC with 0.12 million shares, or about 0.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.22 million.

We also have Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF holds roughly 12332.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26390.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5631.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 17343.0.