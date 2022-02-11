Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Plunging -18.89% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)’s traded shares stood at 0.74 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.95, to imply an increase of 6.30% or $0.59 in intraday trading. The ASTL share’s 52-week high remains $13.65, putting it -37.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.00. The company has a valuation of $1.07B, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 576.47K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ASTL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) trade information

After registering a 6.30% upside in the latest session, Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.24 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 6.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.65%, and -5.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.41%. Short interest in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) saw shorts transact 3.18 million shares and set a 6.57 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.83, implying an increase of 44.2% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASTL has been trading -90.95% off suggested target high and -70.85% from its likely low.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) estimates and forecasts

ASTL Dividends

Algoma Steel Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)’s Major holders

Algoma Steel Group Inc. insiders hold 5.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.89% of the shares at 14.63% float percentage. In total, 13.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Saltoro Capital, LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 0.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. with 0.22 million shares, or about 0.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.35 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 39165.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8570.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 93070.0.