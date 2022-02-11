After This Week’s 0.71% Gain In Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), We Just Learned Something New

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s traded shares stood at 1.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.11, to imply a decrease of -6.94% or -$2.84 in intraday trading. The FATE share’s 52-week high remains $118.14, putting it -210.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.50. The company has a valuation of $3.54B, with average of 1.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FATE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.68.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

After registering a -6.94% downside in the last session, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 42.36 this Thursday, 02/10/22, dropping -6.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.71%, and -19.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.87%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $98.58, implying an increase of 61.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42.00 and $135.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FATE has been trading -254.24% off suggested target high and -10.21% from its likely low.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fate Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) shares are -57.68% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.24% against 8.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -11.50% this quarter before falling -39.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 58.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $10.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.97 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.9 million and $11.14 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -31.20% before dropping -19.50% in the following quarter.

FATE Dividends

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Major holders

Fate Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 2.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.15% of the shares at 107.59% float percentage. In total, 105.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Redmile Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.96 million shares (or 13.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $767.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 10.31 million shares, or about 10.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $603.36 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 5.87 million shares. This is just over 6.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $343.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.35 million, or 4.56% of the shares, all valued at about 254.81 million.