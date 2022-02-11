A Look At Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s traded shares stood at 1.14 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.79, to imply an increase of 3.42% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The HIMX share’s 52-week high remains $17.30, putting it -46.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.48. The company has a valuation of $1.91B, with an average of 2.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) trade information

After registering a 3.42% upside in the latest session, Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.88 this Thursday, 02/10/22, jumping 3.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.54%, and -11.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.71%. Short interest in Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) saw shorts transact 22.18 million shares and set a 7.51 days time to cover.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) estimates and forecasts

HIMX Dividends

Himax Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Himax Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.27, with the share yield ticking at 2.37% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s Major holders

Himax Technologies Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.17% of the shares at 28.17% float percentage. In total, 28.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.9 million shares (or 5.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $94.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Acadian Asset Management. LLC with 6.2 million shares, or about 3.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $66.14 million.

We also have Upright Growth Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Upright Growth Fund holds roughly 1.15 million shares. This is just over 0.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.59 million, or 0.34% of the shares, all valued at about 6.34 million.