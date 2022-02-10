WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.95, to imply an increase of 8.38% or $0.46 in intraday trading. The MAPS share’s 52-week high remains $29.50, putting it -395.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.22. The company has a valuation of $742.32M, with average of 1.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) trade information

After registering a 8.38% upside in the last session, WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.96 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 8.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.82%, and 13.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.50%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.21, implying an increase of 54.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.25 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MAPS has been trading -252.94% off suggested target high and -5.04% from its likely low.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $51.41 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $53.66 million.

MAPS Dividends

WM Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. WM Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s Major holders

WM Technology Inc. insiders hold 26.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.22% of the shares at 77.50% float percentage. In total, 57.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Senvest Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.77 million shares (or 8.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $83.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Luxor Capital Group, LP with 5.45 million shares, or about 8.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $78.97 million.

We also have Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds roughly 3.91 million shares. This is just over 5.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.09 million, or 1.66% of the shares, all valued at about 7.8 million.