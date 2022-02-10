Why Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s traded shares stood at 0.79 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.71, to imply an increase of 9.62% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The VCNX share’s 52-week high remains $9.56, putting it -459.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.90. The company has a valuation of $45.38M, with average of 1.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VCNX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) trade information

After registering a 9.62% upside in the latest session, Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6800 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 9.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.14%, and 33.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 50.00%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 75.57% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VCNX has been trading -309.36% off suggested target high and -309.36% from its likely low.

Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 44.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $50k.

VCNX Dividends

Vaccinex Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vaccinex Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s Major holders

Vaccinex Inc. insiders hold 13.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.51% of the shares at 41.00% float percentage. In total, 35.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.62 million shares (or 2.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with 0.4 million shares, or about 1.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.85 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.48 million shares. This is just over 1.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.13 million, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about 0.29 million.