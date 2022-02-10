Why ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s traded shares stood at 1.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.33, to imply a decrease of -6.99% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The RETO share’s 52-week high remains $3.66, putting it -175.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.62. The company has a valuation of $32.85M, with average of 3.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information

After registering a -6.99% downside in the last session, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5400 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, dropping -6.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.13%, and -3.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.76%.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) estimates and forecasts

RETO Dividends

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out on October 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Major holders

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. insiders hold 36.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.93% of the shares at 3.03% float percentage. In total, 1.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 1.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 95405.0 shares, or about 0.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $74892.0.

Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 22427.0 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25791.0