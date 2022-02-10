Why Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s traded shares stood at 1.19 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.64, to imply an increase of 4.02% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The BIRD share’s 52-week high remains $32.44, putting it -178.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.61. The company has a valuation of $1.82B, with average of 1.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Allbirds Inc. (BIRD), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BIRD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) trade information

After registering a 4.02% upside in the last session, Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.45 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 4.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.28%, and -18.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.81%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.09, implying an increase of 49.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BIRD has been trading -157.73% off suggested target high and -46.05% from its likely low.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $91.76 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $63.7 million.

BIRD Dividends

Allbirds Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Allbirds Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s Major holders

Allbirds Inc. insiders hold 0.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.92% of the shares at 78.02% float percentage. In total, 77.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 1.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Managed Portfolio Series-Jackson Square SMID Cap Growth Fd with 0.3 million shares, or about 1.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Nov 29, 2021, these shares were worth $5.82 million.