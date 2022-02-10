Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Recovered 62.14% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -25.78% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s traded shares stood at 6.56 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $112.29, to imply an increase of 12.32% or $12.32 in intraday trading. The UPST share’s 52-week high remains $401.49, putting it -257.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $42.51. The company has a valuation of $9.14B, with an average of 7.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UPST a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.51.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

After registering a 12.32% upside in the last session, Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 113.24 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 12.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.14%, and -1.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.78%. Short interest in Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) saw shorts transact 5.6 million shares and set a 0.99 days time to cover.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Upstart Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) shares are -34.41% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 739.13% against 10.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 628.60% this quarter before jumping 118.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 245.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $262.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $254.47 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $86.71 million and $116.06 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 203.10% before jumping 119.30% in the following quarter.

UPST Dividends

Upstart Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Upstart Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Major holders

Upstart Holdings Inc. insiders hold 14.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.05% of the shares at 62.13% float percentage. In total, 53.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Third Point, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.4 million shares (or 15.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.92 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.43 million shares, or about 5.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.4 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.43 million shares. This is just over 1.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $452.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.26 million, or 1.54% of the shares, all valued at about 398.97 million.