TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s traded shares stood at 1.2 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.64, to imply an increase of 16.31% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The TMC share’s 52-week high remains $15.39, putting it -838.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $353.91M, with average of 1.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

After registering a 16.31% upside in the last session, TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6400 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 16.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.89%, and -2.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.15%.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) estimates and forecasts

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TMC the metals company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

TMC the metals company Inc. insiders hold 45.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.41% of the shares at 8.12% float percentage. In total, 4.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Loews Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.54 million shares (or 0.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd with 1.5 million shares, or about 0.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $6.86 million.

We also have Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF holds roughly 0.46 million shares. This is just over 0.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12085.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 36859.0.