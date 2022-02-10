This Week’s -4.47% Loss In OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) Taught Us Something New

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s traded shares stood at 1.11 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.71, to imply an increase of 4.27% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The OCFT share’s 52-week high remains $21.00, putting it -1128.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.58. The company has a valuation of $666.90M, with average of 2.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OCFT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) trade information

After registering a 4.27% upside in the last session, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7900 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 4.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.47%, and -29.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.77%.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) shares are -65.24% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.73% against 12.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.30% this quarter before falling -7.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $203.96 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $158.45 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $163.79 million and $126.57 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.50% before jumping 25.20% in the following quarter.

OCFT Dividends

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out between January 31 and February 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s Major holders

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. insiders hold 0.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.22% of the shares at 18.26% float percentage. In total, 18.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14.32 million shares (or 3.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 9.77 million shares, or about 2.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $40.04 million.

We also have Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Invesco Developing Markets Fund holds roughly 11.16 million shares. This is just over 2.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.92 million, or 2.03% of the shares, all valued at about 32.46 million.