Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) Loss Of -7.69 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s traded shares stood at 1.35 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.28, to imply an increase of 11.83% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The SLGG share’s 52-week high remains $11.20, putting it -391.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.69. The company has a valuation of $70.01M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 525.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SLGG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) trade information

After registering a 11.83% upside in the latest session, Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.25 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 11.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.49%, and -7.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.56%. Short interest in Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) saw shorts transact 1.27 million shares and set a 1.97 days time to cover.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Super League Gaming Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) shares are -50.24% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.85% against 10.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 39.30% this quarter before jumping 23.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 364.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $4.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.38 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $779k and $788k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 426.30% before jumping 202.00% in the following quarter.

SLGG Dividends

Super League Gaming Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Super League Gaming Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s Major holders

Super League Gaming Inc. insiders hold 9.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.31% of the shares at 16.84% float percentage. In total, 15.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.01 million shares (or 2.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 0.81 million shares, or about 2.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.51 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 0.72 million shares. This is just over 2.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.62 million, or 1.74% of the shares, all valued at about 1.94 million.